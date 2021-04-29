Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $506.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

