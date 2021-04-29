Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Netflix were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $504.77. 250,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,986. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $527.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

