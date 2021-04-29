Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $342.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $506.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.46. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

