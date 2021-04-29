New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,934. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

