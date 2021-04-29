New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.22 Million Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $14.20 on Thursday, hitting $98.53. 216,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

