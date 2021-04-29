New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in New Relic by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 14,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NEWR stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

