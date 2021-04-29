New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 380,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,541,709 shares.The stock last traded at $12.76 and had previously closed at $12.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.