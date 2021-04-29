New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $19.51 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,560 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $177,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.