New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.69 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

