New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $22.64 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $22,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of HES opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $76.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

