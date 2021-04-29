New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.44.

TFX stock opened at $443.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

