New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,583 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,583 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Halliburton worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

