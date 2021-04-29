New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $62,688,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.24.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $326.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.