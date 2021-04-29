New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,753 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PulteGroup worth $21,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $6,309,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

