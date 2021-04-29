Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWL. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

