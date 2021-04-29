NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 624.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $14,370,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

