NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

