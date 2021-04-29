NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $74,000 Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $5,602,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

