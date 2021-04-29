NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 80 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $324.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.