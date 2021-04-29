NIO (NYSE:NIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

NIO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in NIO by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

