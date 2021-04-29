Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 672,921 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,554,000 after buying an additional 302,952 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.19. 219,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

