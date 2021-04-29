Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

ADP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.47. 16,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,718. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

