Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,879 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $123,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.91. The stock had a trading volume of 43,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

