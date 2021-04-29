Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 57,779 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,779 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 320,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

