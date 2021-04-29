NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Makes New $237,000 Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $67,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

