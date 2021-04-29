Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.93. Nokia shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 2,321,674 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

