Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.