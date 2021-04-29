Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

NYSE NSC opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.24 and its 200-day moving average is $246.17. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.95.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

