Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 28,901 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 48,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 25,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,551,050 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of EXPI opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

