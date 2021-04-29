Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 349,600 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 349,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Extreme Networks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 709,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $923,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.