Norges Bank Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GATO opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

