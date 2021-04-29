Norges Bank Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 128,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

