Norges Bank Takes Position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RDCM stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

