North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 278.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:NMMC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,613. North Mountain Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000.

About North Mountain Merger

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

