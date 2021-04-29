North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 165 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $486.27. 15,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,648. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

