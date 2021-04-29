North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 7,895 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.22% of Gentex worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Gentex by 127.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 110,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 19,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,899. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

