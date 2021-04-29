Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TrueBlue in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TBI opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

