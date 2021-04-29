Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 90,743 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

