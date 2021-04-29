Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 63,402 Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HEPA stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

