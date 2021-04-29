Northern Trust Corp Buys 36,958 Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Verb Technology worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Verb Technology stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

