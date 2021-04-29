Northern Trust Corp Has $131,000 Holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

