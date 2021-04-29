Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $353.22 and last traded at $353.22, with a volume of 22773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.37.

The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after buying an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

