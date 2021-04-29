Northstar Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.