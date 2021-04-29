Northwest Bancshares Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

