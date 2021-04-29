Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

NWN stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares in the company, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

