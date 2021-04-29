Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,793 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $3,138,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 63.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

