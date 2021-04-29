Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $30.23

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.23, but opened at $31.39. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 269,393 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.