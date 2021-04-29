Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to Outperform

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

