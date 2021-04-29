Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

