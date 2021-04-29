NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.89.

NASDAQ NVCR traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.64 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $558,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.